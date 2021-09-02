Diamcor Announces Results of Additional Tender and Sales in Current Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it continues to achieve significant results in its third tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it continues to achieve significant results in its third tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project") held during August 2021. The results continue to demonstrate the potential for increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the Company, and from the recovery of larger gem quality rough diamonds in the special category (+10.8 carats).

Highlights of the Company's tenders and sales of rough diamonds to date in the quarter ending September 30, 2021 are as follows: