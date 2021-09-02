checkAd

Diamcor Announces Results of Additional Tender and Sales in Current Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it continues to achieve significant results in its third tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it continues to achieve significant results in its third tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project") held during August 2021. The results continue to demonstrate the potential for increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the Company, and from the recovery of larger gem quality rough diamonds in the special category (+10.8 carats).

Highlights of the Company's tenders and sales of rough diamonds to date in the quarter ending September 30, 2021 are as follows:

  • The total combined rough diamonds tendered and sold to date in the quarter ending September 30, 2021 is now 4,330.24 carats, which generated initial gross revenues of USD $1,023,842.11 for the quarter, and resulted in a combined average price of USD $236.44 per carat for the rough diamonds tendered and sold to date.
  • In an initial sale completed early in July 2021, a total of 1,560.39 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material were sold, generating gross revenues of USD $271,509.02, resulting in an average price of USD $174.00 per carat for these diamonds.
  • In a second sale completed in late July 2021, an additional 1,429.15 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material were sold, generating additional gross revenues of USD $472,576.28, resulting in an average price of USD $330.67 per carat for these diamonds.
  • In the third tender and sales of the quarter, recently completed in late August, an additional 1,340.70 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material were sold, generating additional gross revenues of USD $301,812.96, resulting in an average price of USD $225.12 per carat for these diamonds.
  • All tenders and sales again included several rough diamonds in the specials (+10.8 carats) category.
  • The Company plans to offer additional rough diamonds for tender and sale in September of 2021.
  • Overall demand and pricing in a majority of the rough diamond assortments tendered and sold by the Company continue to meet or exceed expectations.

The size and quantity of special rough diamonds in the sales and tenders held to date in the current quarter ending September 30, 2021 are not seen as uncommon for the Project, which continues to demonstrate its ability to generate excellent dollar per carat results and revenues when processing quarry material.

