checkAd

Tableau launches new innovations and enterprise plans to strengthen organization-wide analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

End-to-end solution makes it simpler to buy, scale, govern and deploy self-service analytics

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), unveiled new data and analytics platform capabilities today. The new enterprise capabilities and new enterprise subscription plans will help customers advance their digital transformations by empowering everyone in an organization with trusted and governed data, driving greater success with data and analytics at scale and better business outcomes.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Salesforce.com!
Short
Basispreis 290,39€
Hebel 11,96
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,47€
Hebel 9,86
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"Tableau's been at the forefront of our journey to better understand and serve our customers through data," said Megan Oertel, Director of Product Analytics, Sysco LABS. "Tableau is used across our entire organization to help us report from all the different data sources we have in a governed and trusted way."

According to McKinsey, 92 percent of companies are failing to scale analytics. And new data from Mulesoft and Coleman Parkes Research found that 87 percent of IT and business leaders are concerned that security and governance are slowing the pace of innovation.

"IT leaders are facing unprecedented challenges today and the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need to increase data self-sufficiency and empower everyone to do more with data," said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "It's no longer a luxury for businesses to have a data analytics platform, it's a necessity that could make the difference between surviving and thriving."

Key new capabilities and improvements are focused on:

  • Managing the data chaos and enabling data governance at scale. New capabilities are making data challenges easier to manage, easier to scale, and easier to trust
    • Data Prep: Tableau Prep now makes it easier for customers to reduce loads/costs of server resources automatically and generate rows to more easily map out trends in data
    • Governance: New features help ensure/maintain data quality by alerting you of any potential issues and provide easier visibility into the type of data you have and where it came from
    • Centralized row level security: New features allow for increased flexibility and segmentation by allowing Tableau administrators to centrally configure which users and groups have access to which slices of data configure access.
  • Ensuring analytics scales with enterprise demand
    • Enterprise reference architecture: Enterprise Deployment Guidelines (EDG) provides the Tableau reference architecture for our enterprise customers with a prescriptive methodology to achieve requirements around availability, scalability and security. EDG is technology agnostic, platform independent and aligned with enterprise data center best practices.
    • Dynamic Scaling: New feature helps enterprises appropriately resource their deployment and ensures enough containers are available during peak demand times and scale down during low demand times.
    • Resource Management: IT teams can better optimize the performance of Tableau Server by defining application resource limits.

New enterprise subscription plans make it even easier to procure and deploy Tableau across an entire organization. By bundling analytics with Data Management and Server Management, enterprise customers can more easily procure and deploy Tableau's full capabilities to benefit everyone.

Seite 1 von 2
Salesforce.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Salesforce.com - SaaS/Cloud Computing
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tableau launches new innovations and enterprise plans to strengthen organization-wide analytics End-to-end solution makes it simpler to buy, scale, govern and deploy self-service analytics SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), unveiled new data and analytics platform capabilities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Philippines Pharmacy Retail Industry Outlook to 2025 - Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% basis Revenue during 2019-2025: Ken Research
Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Contrast Security Provides Application Security Leadership and Direction for Software Supply Chain ...
'Edifice of Magnificence': Dominica Completes Construction of Citizenship by Investment Funded Hospital
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Insilico Medicine Collaborates with Gray Matter to Fight Age-related Cognitive Decline
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Jackson Tisi's Life's Good Film Project Debuts
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:37 UhrBitcoin, Xiaomi, Baidu, Pinduoduo, JD.com, Moderna, Salesforce, Standard Lithium, VW, Zalando, Hugo Boss - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Amazon, Affirm, Salesforce, Globalstar, Support.com, Li Auto, Nio, Weber Grill - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 34/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
27.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft SALESFORCE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
27.08.21Salesforce: Aktie nach Zahlen im Aufwind - treiben die Analysten weiter an? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
26.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste vor der Notenbank-Konferenz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21RBC stuft SALESFORCE auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
26.08.21Aktien New York: Kleine Verluste - Anleger warten auf Notenbank-Konferenz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für Salesforce - 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
26.08.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft SALESFORCE auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen