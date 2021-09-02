checkAd

zooplus AG confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer

zooplus AG confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer

Munich, September 2, 2021 - zooplus AG (the "Company") confirms recent media reports, pursuant to which it is in discussions with the financial investor EQT with regard to a potential voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. At this stage, the outcome of the discussions with EQT remains open. Currently, there is no certainty whether they will eventually result in a public takeover offer. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will continue to act in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the further proceedings in accordance with the legal requirements.

Company profile:
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.

For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.

Press / Investor relations contact:
Finsbury Glover Hering
Tanja Dorr
Ludwigstraße 8
80539 Munich
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 60 465-803
Mobil.: +49 (0) 160 99 27 19 75
Email: tanja.dorr@fgh.com

Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
E-mail: contact@zooplus.com
Internet: investors.zooplus.com
ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
