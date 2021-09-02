checkAd

EQS-News FiCAS AG: FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Bitcoin Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FiCAS AG: FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform

02.09.2021 / 15:00
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=05cb50a25c3f29b608e2ce5add905fcb

Press Release


FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform
  • Roger Suter appointed as Head of Sales of FiCAS AG and of its subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG
  • FiCAS AG to offer its unique cryptocurrencies trading experience and know-how to institutional investors
  • Bitcoin Capital AG to open its unique exchange-traded product issuing platform to third party investment strategies

Zug, Switzerland - 1 September 2021 - FiCAS AG and its subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG are pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Suter as Head of Sales. Roger Suter brings along a wealth of sales experience gained over the last 30 years at UBS, Bank am Bellevue, 2trade group ltd and as an investment advisor for startups. Furthermore, Alexander Graf Strachwitz is joining the Sales Team as a Senior Relationship Manager to expand the business of Bitcoin Capital AG to external Asset Managers, Family Offices and Private Banks.

Furthermore, FiCAS AG is pleased to announce the offering of its unique experience in managing cryptocurrencies investments to institutional investors such as banks, asset managers, pension funds, family offices and ETF providers, allowing them to diversify their holdings and offerings by including cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

Bitcoin Capital AG is also pleased to announce the opening of its exchange-traded products issuing platform to white label digital asset-related investment strategies.  With an easy, fast, and convenient listing of ETPs, asset managers may concentrate on their key competency of selecting and managing assets. New products shall complement the current operation and distribution of the world-first actively-managed exchange-traded product with cryptocurrencies as underlying ("15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP" - ISIN: CH0548689600).
Seite 1 von 4
15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News FiCAS AG: FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Bitcoin Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FiCAS AG: FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform 02.09.2021 / 15:00 Press ReleaseFiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized ...
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS eröffnet Büro in Mailand und ernennt Ludovico Denza zum Managing Director für AURELIUS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to ...
DGAP-News: Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Bekräftigung der erwarteten Insolvenzquote wegen geplanter ...
EQS-Adhoc: Emmi übernimmt Nummer 1 im US-Feta-Markt
DGAP-News: Evotec announces Bristol Myers Squibb opt-in of EVT8683 as the first programme from iPSC-based ...
EQS-Adhoc: Sehr gutes Halbjahresergebnis für die Gruppe Vaudoise Versicherungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrEQS-News: FiCAS AG und Bitcoin Capital AG ernennen neuen Head of Sales und öffnen ihr Know-how und die Plattform
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten