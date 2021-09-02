FiCAS AG: FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform



Press Release





FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint Head of Sales and open their know-how and platform

Roger Suter appointed as Head of Sales of FiCAS AG and of its subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG

FiCAS AG to offer its unique cryptocurrencies trading experience and know-how to institutional investors

Bitcoin Capital AG to open its unique exchange-traded product issuing platform to third party investment strategies

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Zug, Switzerland - 1 September 2021 - FiCAS AG and its subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG are pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Suter as Head of Sales. Roger Suter brings along a wealth of sales experience gained over the last 30 years at UBS, Bank am Bellevue, 2trade group ltd and as an investment advisor for startups. Furthermore, Alexander Graf Strachwitz is joining the Sales Team as a Senior Relationship Manager to expand the business of Bitcoin Capital AG to external Asset Managers, Family Offices and Private Banks.Furthermore, FiCAS AG is pleased to announce the offering of its unique experience in managing cryptocurrencies investments to institutional investors such as banks, asset managers, pension funds, family offices and ETF providers, allowing them to diversify their holdings and offerings by including cryptocurrencies as an asset class.Bitcoin Capital AG is also pleased to announce the opening of its exchange-traded products issuing platform to white label digital asset-related investment strategies. With an easy, fast, and convenient listing of ETPs, asset managers may concentrate on their key competency of selecting and managing assets. New products shall complement the current operation and distribution of the world-first actively-managed exchange-traded product with cryptocurrencies as underlying ("15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP" - ISIN: CH0548689600).