Origin Energy Switches to Rimini Street Support

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Origin Energy, a leading energy provider in Australia, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle software including e-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Fusion Middleware and Hyperion. Leveraging Rimini Street for support of its Oracle software will help Origin Energy materially reduce its annual support fees and avoid the process of implementing recurring vendor updates and upgrades, enabling the company to free up internal personnel to focus on high-value business initiatives.

Origin Energy Switches to Rimini Street Support (Photo: Business Wire)

Move to Rimini Street Reduces Costs and Helps Accelerate Innovation

Origin Energy is a large producer of electricity and natural gas and a leading provider of solar power and broadband services. Origin is also one of the largest energy retailers in Australia with 4.3 million customer accounts. The company has a vast Oracle footprint for its core ERP system environments (retail customer billing, financial accounting, asset management) with over 100 database instances.

“We identified that one of our largest database OPEX costs was our maintenance and support. We were attracted to the value proposition and support model offered by Rimini Street, as the Company gave us an avenue to materially reduce our database costs and avoid further upgrades in the future,” said Cameron Adams, head of architecture and database services for Origin Energy.

Cloud Migration and ERP Transition

“Origin has been on a journey in recent years of migrating all of our application workloads to the cloud,” continued Adams. “Working with Rimini Street has helped us further simplify some of our activities and the Company has become a valuable component in our overall IT strategy. Importantly, we have been able to redeploy some of our cost savings into higher value activities, with our teams now focusing on more proactive database work, recently establishing a new open-source database support framework and migrating some databases to PostgreSQL. Now, when we get a new workload, we look at open source offerings or managed database services as a first priority.”

