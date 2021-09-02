Model N to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that John Ederer, chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conference:

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.