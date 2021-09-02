Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation for Envelta at PAINWeek 2021

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRPX), today announced it will present a poster on Leucine Enkephalin as a potential analgesic at PAINWeek 2021, being held on September 7-11, 2021 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

Title: Enkephalin as a Potential Analgesic and CNS Modulator

Presenter: Jeffrey A. Gudin, MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Abstract ID: 1090715 Poster No.: 29

For further information, please visit https://www.painweek.org/

“Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. rose nearly 30% in 2020. The Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative, is supporting scientific solutions to stem the national opioid public health crisis,” stated Jeffrey Gudin, MD, co-founder and EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Virpax. “Our research is being funded through a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institutes of Health-National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NIH-NCATS). I am delighted to serve as principal investigator for this promising molecule with multiple actions in the central and peripheral nervous system. To date, animal trials for Envelta have demonstrated comparable analgesia versus morphine without the development of opioid tolerance, respiratory depression, euphoria, or drug seeking behavior associated with the use of morphine,” concluded Dr. Gudin.

About Envelta

Envelta is an investigational intranasal formulation intended to improve enkephalin transport to the brain. Enkephalin is a naturally occurring (endogenous) peptide that is not easily administered in its original form. Envelta uses a preassembled device and cartridge to propel the enkephalin formulation through the nose to the brain by flowing along the olfactory nerve pathway. The Molecular Envelope Technology is designed to protect the drug and help carry it to the brain, enabling it to cross the blood-brain barrier to suppress pain by binding to the delta-opioid receptors. Envelta has demonstrated analgesic potential in animal models without developing opioid tolerance, withdrawal, respiratory depression, euphoria, or addiction associated with the use of morphine. Once the Envelta IND enabling studies are submitted to the FDA, the data may be cross-referenced to our cancer pain and PTSD INDs.