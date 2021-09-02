First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Two Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Third Quarter 2021

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $12.8125 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series H Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.3203125 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrH.” The Series H Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.