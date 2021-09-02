CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank's 2021 Technology Conference

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, will be presenting at Deutsche Bank's 2021 Technology Conference being held Thursday, September 9, 2021. David Ferdman, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 3:10 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm.