Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), which delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise, today announced that it will present and/or host meetings at the following technology and industry growth conferences. Details for each event are as follows (all times listed in ET):
Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Date:
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Presentation Time:
4:30 p.m.
Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
Date:
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Date:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
For events with presentation times listed, each will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.
