P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 9

David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; R. Alexandra Keith, Chief Executive Officer – Beauty and Executive Sponsor for Corporate Sustainability; and Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time). The webcast will also be available for replay.