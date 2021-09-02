checkAd

P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 9

David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer; R. Alexandra Keith, Chief Executive Officer – Beauty and Executive Sponsor for Corporate Sustainability; and Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time). The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.

