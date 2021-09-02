Disguise Announces LEGO Global Multi-year Renewal

Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company today announced a multi-year renewal of global rights for their LEGO costume line. Disguise will continue to design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes and costume accessories for the LEGO Group across the world. The Disguise and LEGO partnership first started in 2015 and helped Disguise launch its costume footprint around the world with high-quality products designed specifically for a premium brand such as the LEGO brand.

LEGO Brick costumes from Disguise (Photo: Business Wire)

“The LEGO brand is a massive global brand that continues to lead and innovate in the toy world and has shown unprecedented growth, and we are pleased to continue our costume range with them. We have enjoyed working with the LEGO team over the years through many innovative iterations and interpretations of classic minifigure characters, the LEGO brick, their hit series Ninjago and several of their lines that fall under the LEGO umbrella,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “Disguise matches the level of quality and innovation that the LEGO brand maintains in all their products. This is proven out year after year in stores and online through the solid retail performance of this Disguise line. We are proud to continue the tradition for the years to come.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Disguise to produce official LEGO costumes. Their products continue to delight children & adults alike - whether they become their favorite LEGO characters or show off their love for the LEGO brand - with their thoughtfully designed dress-up offering,” says Peter Søgaard, VP Licensing & Extended Line at The LEGO Group.

Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, each costume is sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s costumes and accessories of LEGO inspired styles are available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores across the world.

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

