Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires Vaaler Insurance, Inc.

Vaaler is a third generation family-owned business, providing business insurance, employee health and benefits, and personal lines solutions, with specialized expertise in the construction, education, and healthcare industries. Founded in 1947, Vaaler has 81 employees across offices in Grand Forks, Fargo, and Bismarck, North Dakota, as well as Fosston, Minnesota. Vaaler CEO, Bruce Vaaler will continue to lead operations in the four locations.

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Vaaler Insurance, Inc., one of the largest independent agencies in North Dakota. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Over 70 years the Vaaler team have built a regional agency recognized for their commitment to delivering exceptional client service and innovative insurance solutions,” commented Timothy Fleming, CEO of MMA’s Upper Midwest region. “Today, we’re excited to welcome Bruce and his colleagues to our growing MMA family.”

Mr. Vaaler added: “As risk continues to evolve, so does the need to provide sophisticated solutions and expertise to our clients. Joining MMA gives us the added strength and resources that will allow us to both support our clients and provide growth opportunities for our colleagues well into the future.”

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 8,000 colleagues and 160 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world's leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With around 40,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005120/en/