Five9 Announces Inaugural Reimagine CX Award Winners

Customers were nominated across five categories, and each nominee was also considered for the Best Overall Award chosen by Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope. Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst at Metrigy, and Evan Kirstel, chief digital evangelist and cofounder of eViRa Health and top technology influencer, served as independent industry judges for the awards.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the winners of its inaugural Reimagine CX Awards, recognizing organizations that are using Five9 solutions to lead in customer experience and business transformations.

Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center won the Increase Business Agility with Cloud Award. They were recognized for quickly transitioning to the cloud when the pandemic stuck, going live in 48 hours with a new COVID-19 hotline. They also integrated Microsoft Teams, which allowed clinic contact investigators, epidemiologists, disease preventionists, and others to work seamlessly with the contact center during the influx of heavy calls.

McKesson, distributing pharmaceuticals and providing health information technology, medical supplies, and care management tools, has won the Scale with AI Award. The company deployed Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) to handle prescription refill requests and Medicare patient eligibility checks, saving minutes per call and allowing customers to refill prescriptions around the clock.

The Streamline with Automation, AI and Analytics Award went to TruConnect. The mobile service provider partnered with Five9 during the pandemic to implement Agent Assist across its three contact centers, providing real time call guidance and helping agents drive additional sales and recommendations for customers.

Bakkt, a trusted digital asset marketplace for consumers and institutions, won the Empower Agents and Deliver Results Award. Their contact center utilizes Five9 Workforce Optimization to establish straightforward scheduling and management functionality and provide visibility into calls, process improvements, and agent coaching.

Multinational sales and marketing organization Televerde was selected to win the Community Excellence Award. Televerde staffs a portion of its contact centers with highly trained incarcerated women, who are eager to learn business skills. Using Five9 tools like Performance Dashboard and Gamification keeps agents motivated and engaged. Graduates of the program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at significantly higher rates, and they achieve much lower recidivism rates.

The Best Overall Award went to Covid Clinic, which provides a critical public health service by organizing and setting up drive-through testing sites for COVID-19. They selected Five9 to provide an intelligent cloud contact center that gives them the flexibility to scale and the reliability to help millions of people during their time of need.

“We congratulate our first-ever Reimagine CX Award winners and commend them for embracing innovation to improve the experience they deliver to customers and agents,” said Genefa Murphy, Five9 CMO.

