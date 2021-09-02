checkAd

Mason Graphite Announces Closing of Investment in Black Swan Graphene

MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to and has accordingly completed the previously announced acquisition, through Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan Graphene”), of strategic assets related to a patented graphene processing technology from Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (“Thomas Swan”).

Details of the Transaction

As disclosed in the Company’s news release of July 26, 2021, Mason Graphite, Thomas Swan and Black Swan Graphene entered into a Definitive Agreement pursuant to which Black Swan Graphene, a special purpose subsidiary launched by Mason Graphite, has acquired strategic assets related to a patented graphene processing technology from Thomas Swan (the “Transaction”). On closing of the joint-venture Transaction, Thomas Swan received £3M and shares representing 33.33% of Black Swan Graphene’s issued and outstanding capital. Mason Graphite has also invested approximately CAD$2.5M in Black Swan Graphene for working capital purposes and holds a 66.67% equity interest in Black Swan Graphene.

In connection with the Transaction, Black Swan Graphene has acquired a license from Trinity College Dublin for the production of exfoliated defect-free, non-oxidised 2-D materials in large quantities (the “TCD License”), which license was previously held by Thomas Swan. In addition, Black Swan Graphene and Thomas Swan have entered into a License Agreement and a Sub-License Agreement, pursuant to which Black Swan Graphene has granted Thomas Swan a license to graphene processing technology for production of up to 1,000 tonnes per year and Black Swan Graphene has sub-licensed the TCD License to Thomas Swan, respectively.

On closing of the Transaction, Thomas Swan was granted a put option to sell shares of Black Swan Graphene representing up to 8.33% of the currently outstanding shares of Black Swan Graphene to Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi or any assignee of Mr. Al-Tamimi for a cash consideration of up to £562,000 (the “Put Option”) and Mr. Al-Tamimi or any assignee of Mr. Al-Tamimi was granted a call option to acquire from Thomas Swan shares of Black Swan Graphene representing up to 8.33% of the currently outstanding shares of Black Swan Graphene for a cash consideration of up to £562,000 (the “Call Option”). The Put Option and the Call Option were granted pursuant to an option agreement entered into among Black Swan Graphene, Thomas Swan and Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi (the “Option Agreement”), and are exercisable for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the Transaction.

