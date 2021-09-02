checkAd

Unrivaled Brands Announces Management Agreement Pursuant to Acquisition of People’s First Choice

Management Agreement is Now Effective, Granting Operational Control to Unrivaled Brands

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today reported that its management of the People’s First Choice dispensary in Santa Ana, CA, as well as development of anticipated People’s dispensary sites in Los Angeles and Riverside, took effect on September 1, 2021.

The Management Agreement grants Unrivaled operational management and control of the dispensary, including all economic aspects and benefits, leading up to the close of the acquisition of People’s First Choice, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. With the Management Agreement, Unrivaled will recognize revenue, receive cash flows and place its existing brands on the People’s First Choice shelves, further expecting to drive revenue and margin improvement.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “We have worked diligently over the last few weeks since the announcement of the acquisition of People’s. Our team was well prepared for this handover, and we believe that this will provide meaningful forward progress, revenue increases and margin expansion. The onboarding of the Santa Ana, CA dispensary is expected to provide immediate revenue lift and cash flow, and after further review of the construction process, we anticipate the Los Angeles dispensary to open by December 2021 and the Riverside dispensary to open during the first quarter 2022.”

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

