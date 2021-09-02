checkAd

Evolus Announces Participation in September Investment Conferences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in two investment conferences in September.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00am ET
   
Event: Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time: 3:20pm ET

Audio webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at www.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of each presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investor Contact:
David K. Erickson, Evolus, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 949-966-1798
Email: david.erickson@evolus.com

Media Contact:
Crystal Muilenburg, Evolus, Inc.
Chief Marketing Officer
Tel: 949-284-4506
Email: media@evolus.com





