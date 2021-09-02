checkAd

DIAGNOS Announces a Three-Year Contract Renewal with Optina Diagnostics Providing a Telemedicine Platform to Support their Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease Test

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces today a contract renewal to provide its telemedicine platform based on CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis) to Optina Diagnostics (“Optina”) for an additional three-year period. Optina uses DIAGNOS’ Cloud platform to upload images generated by the Optina-4CTM hyperspectral camera to be used with their awAIrTM Cerebral Amyloid Status test (for Research Use Only).

Using the DIAGNOS CARA Cloud platform, the Optina’s proprietary retinal images are processed, securely stored, and available to be shared and reviewed by healthcare professionals and clinics in various locations around the world. Optina benefits from the high throughput of the DIAGNOS CARA Cloud platform as well as the ease of use of the teleophthalmology platform currently used by doctors and other medical professionals.

“This contract renewal is a testimony of the high quality of our telemedicine platform and the agility of DIAGNOS people to adapt its platform to enable the rich data collected with the unique Optina-4CTM hyperspectral camera. We are proud to contribute to the success of innovative companies like Optina. Their work towards a precise Alzheimer’s diagnosis is a service we all wish for our loved ones,” said Yves-Stephane Couture, Vice-President of Sales at DIAGNOS.

“By working with DIAGNOS, Optina will continue benefiting from rapid data exchange with eye clinics and physicians. This is a key element to support the development of our Retinal Deep PhenotypingTM diagnostic platform that enables the creation of new tests,” said David Lapointe, President and CEO of Optina.

Optina Diagnostics is a privately held company. For commercial reasons the value of the contract will remain confidential.

About Optina Diagnostics
Optina Diagnostics is a Montreal-based company focused on changing mindsets when it comes to Brain Health and systemic diseases. With a first application in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Optina challenges the status quo by providing an accurate, simple, and non-invasive optical test to understand the age-related sources of memory loss, empowering millions.

Additional information about Optina is available at www.optinadx.com.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224
Email: alarente@diagnos.ca

Corporate Communications:
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
Dir: +1 604-507-3377
TF: 1-866-503-3377
Email: nancy@irprocommunications.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 





