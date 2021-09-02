checkAd

Hypergrowth Global Expansion Of Epiphany Café Commences As Part Of SFIO’s $100M Business Roadmap To Be Achieved By 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021   

Smokefree Innotec [SFIO]—following the finalized acquisition of Agrokings, Inc., the New Zealand-based business group that owns Epiphany Café—has now opened slots for franchising of the café brand in USA, Australia, UAE and Canada

HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (“SFIO”) announces the opening of franchising slots for Epiphany Café in USA, Australia, UAE and Canada, following the completion of acquisition of Agrokings Inc. (“Agrokings”).

This will be marketed as part of SFIO's global investor roadshows, which will be held in key states in the USA, such as Los Angeles, Arizona, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago and New York, from October 2021 onwards. A new name for SFIO is also well underway.

Meanwhile, SFIO’s ‘The Global Academy’a masterclass and business coaching arm of the companyhas been established, which will lead the global marketing campaign of SFIO by conducting informative sessions to highlight the entrepreneurial mindset about investing and owning a business.

A key part of SFIO’s strategy is tapping into businesses and individuals who are in the shared economy, which is aligned with its business model and particularly, the integration of co-ownership and micro-business concepts in the holistic franchise model of Epiphany Café.

This fully integrated Epiphany Café franchise system will be epitomized at its upcoming pilot stores, and is backed-up by robust industry and market research to ensure viability and sustainability of the business.

“We are excited to start engaging with potential franchisees or licensees through SFIO’s ‘The Global Academy’. Business coaching and training are key components of SFIO’s enablement program, which is part of our mission as an organisation. So far, the most rewarding part of this venture is seeing people being positively impacted by the business, not only financially but more importantly, in terms of their entrepreneurial journey and literacy,” says Jeths Lacson, CEO and Chairman of SFIO.

Another key element in enabling Epiphany Café to be a far-reaching industry leader boils down to using SFIO's SMART-FREEZE Technology. The technology prolongs the shelf life of the brand’s pillow-soft donuts and premium cakes for up to six months, while maintaining quality. This disruptive innovation reduces product wastage significantly and eliminates the need of having multiple commissaries, which is the limiting factor in scaling the Epiphany Café brand in a certain country.

