Euronet Worldwide’s epay division announces cooperation with PayPal to bring QR Code payment to in-store retailers

Retailers who have implemented epay’s checkout integration software can easily add PayPal’s QR Code at the point-of-sale along with other current and future payment methods from a single source. The epay solution significantly reduces the complexity retailers face when offering different payment methods at the point-of-sale. Retailers also can respond flexibly to evolving customer demands in payment methods as they emerge and tap into new customer groups.

MARTINSRIED, Germany, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- epay, the digital payments business segment of global financial technology solutions and payments provider Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), today announced the integration of the PayPal QR Code in their point-of-sale solution. The solution is already live in Germany and will be available in other markets in the future. With this, the full-service payment provider is extending its portfolio of popular mobile payment methods for brick-and-mortar retailers and giving retail partners access to an impressive potential customer base of 29.1 million active PayPal customers in Germany and over 400 million active customers worldwide.

“We are more than happy to collaborate with epay in Germany enabling merchants to easily expand their point-of-sale solutions with our new PayPal QR Code. The expectation of customers to pay the way they prefer has increased – online and in person. Together with epay, we help merchants offering their customers a wider choice of payment options at the point of sale by integrating the contactless PayPal QR Code,” explains Jörg Kablitz, Managing Director PayPal Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“We have great faith in the success of QR code and barcode-based payment methods, as they are very convenient and secure for consumers. The PayPal partnership is an important step for us. It helps us expand our payment diversity and positions epay as an aggregator and concentrator of all payment types, as well as a provider of value-added services of today and tomorrow for retailers,” says Stephan Heintz, Director DACH epay.

How it works: PayPal QR Code payment accepted at point-of-sale in seconds

If customers would like to pay with PayPal, they open the QR code in the PayPal app on their smartphone and present it for scanning. The cashier scans the code and the amount to be paid is shown directly in the app. Next, customers select their preferred payment method stored in their PayPal account - for example bank account or credit card - and confirm the payment on their smartphone. Customer and cashier then immediately receive a confirmation of the transaction.

Retail partners who are interested in learning more about the PayPal QR Code can visit https://epay.de/en/paypal/.

About epay:

epay is a world-leading full-service payment provider for payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed 2.4 billion transactions in 2020. The company has built up an extensive network of retailers with 748,000 point-of-sale terminals in 60 countries, to connect renowned brands with consumers all around the world. The company offers a portfolio of gift cards (prepaid, closed loop and digital media), business incentives and payment solutions (card acceptance, terminals, e-commerce, mobile and Internet of Payment) for omnichannel commerce, and offers its services thanks to its proprietary cash register integration software. epay is a segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a Kansas-based company which earned $2.5 billion in revenue in 2020, employing a staff of over 8,000 employees and serving customers in 175 countries.

CONTACT: Press contact epay: Jana Weisshaupt PR & Communications epay - transact Elektronische Zahlungssysteme GmbH Fraunhoferstr. 10 D-82152 Martinsried +49 89 899643-499 j.weisshaupt@epay.de