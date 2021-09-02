Forbes Lists Three LPL Financial Advisors Among 2021 Top Wealth Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that three LPL advisors were recognized among the 2021 Top Wealth Advisors list published recently by leading business magazine Forbes. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s list acknowledges the tireless efforts of 250 financial advisors, each who have worked diligently to support their clients through the most volatile period in over a decade.

#6: Charles Zhang, Zhang Financial #40: Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Service #76: Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management

“On behalf of the entire LPL community, we congratulate these highly successful advisors on yet another esteemed industry recognition,” says Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “This distinction is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of these incredible individuals, who come to work every day ready to help their clients navigate the challenging realities of today’s economic landscape. In the face of the new normal, Charles, Susan and Laila continue to rise above in their mission to help clients turn their life aspirations into financial realities. LPL Financial is proud to support them at every step of the way.”



LPL Financial advisors were selected for this list based on a rigorous set of qualitative criteria, developed by SHOOK Research, which weighs factors including industry experience, best practices with working with clients and assets under management.* To be considered, advisors must have at least seven years of experience and are evaluated through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide.



* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Forbes and the advisor firms listed are all separate entities.

A complete explanation of the methodology for this award can be found here.

* The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

