checkAd

ESE Acquisition Target, Digital Motorsports, Announces Multi-Year Deal with Rising F3 Star Jack Doohan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is excited to announce that its acquisition target, Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing infrastructure, technology and support, has signed a multi-year deal with Formula 3 racer, Jack Doohan.

Jack recently had an incredible performance at the Spa-Francorchamps where he placed first in two of three races in Formula 3, the fiercely competitive Formula 1 feeder series. ESE is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership deal that will see Jack represent Digital Motorsports as a Brand Ambassador until the end of 2022.

Digital Motorsports will be providing Jack with a bespoke professional spec simulator tailored to his requirements to aid his training and race preparation regimes. In addition, Digital Motorsports will be working closely with Jack and his engineers to fine tune the simulator to precisely replicate the Dallara Formula 3 car and its 3.4 litre Mecachrome V6 engine.

"I am excited to announce my partnership with Digital Motorsports. Motorsport simulators and sim racing are now a crucial element of the training and preparation regime for any professional driver on the road to Formula 1. The availability of testing and seat time is both limited and expensive, which makes access to a professional motorsport simulator an exciting prospect! It is an honour to partner with Digital Motorsports and to have the opportunity to take my racing career and simulator preparation to the next level thanks to their support. I can’t wait to get started!" commented Jack Doohan.

Jack is an 18 year-old Australian and part of the Red Bull junior driver program. He is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick Doohan, who won the 500cc World Championship five years in a row.

Jack made his FIA Formula 3 Championship debut last year and is currently positioned second in the championship. He competes amongst the best young drivers in the world, despite only having three years of experience in single-seater racing.

Jack starred in Formula 4 Racing in 2018, capturing three wins, 12 podium finishes and seven fastest laps in the British series.

In 2019, he scored two podium finishes in the Euroformula Open and was second in the Formula 3 Asian Championship with an impressive five wins, two poles, five fastest laps and 13 podium finishes.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESE Acquisition Target, Digital Motorsports, Announces Multi-Year Deal with Rising F3 Star Jack Doohan VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is excited to announce that its acquisition target, Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...