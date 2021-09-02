ESE Acquisition Target, Digital Motorsports, Announces Multi-Year Deal with Rising F3 Star Jack Doohan

Jack recently had an incredible performance at the Spa-Francorchamps where he placed first in two of three races in Formula 3, the fiercely competitive Formula 1 feeder series. ESE is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership deal that will see Jack represent Digital Motorsports as a Brand Ambassador until the end of 2022.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “ Company ” or “ ESE ”) is excited to announce that its acquisition target, Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports (“ Digital Motorsports ”), an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing infrastructure, technology and support, has signed a multi-year deal with Formula 3 racer, Jack Doohan.

Digital Motorsports will be providing Jack with a bespoke professional spec simulator tailored to his requirements to aid his training and race preparation regimes. In addition, Digital Motorsports will be working closely with Jack and his engineers to fine tune the simulator to precisely replicate the Dallara Formula 3 car and its 3.4 litre Mecachrome V6 engine.

"I am excited to announce my partnership with Digital Motorsports. Motorsport simulators and sim racing are now a crucial element of the training and preparation regime for any professional driver on the road to Formula 1. The availability of testing and seat time is both limited and expensive, which makes access to a professional motorsport simulator an exciting prospect! It is an honour to partner with Digital Motorsports and to have the opportunity to take my racing career and simulator preparation to the next level thanks to their support. I can’t wait to get started!" commented Jack Doohan.

Jack is an 18 year-old Australian and part of the Red Bull junior driver program. He is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick Doohan, who won the 500cc World Championship five years in a row.

Jack made his FIA Formula 3 Championship debut last year and is currently positioned second in the championship. He competes amongst the best young drivers in the world, despite only having three years of experience in single-seater racing.

Jack starred in Formula 4 Racing in 2018, capturing three wins, 12 podium finishes and seven fastest laps in the British series.

In 2019, he scored two podium finishes in the Euroformula Open and was second in the Formula 3 Asian Championship with an impressive five wins, two poles, five fastest laps and 13 podium finishes.