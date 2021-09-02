checkAd

Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

02.09.2021, 15:07  |  31   |   |   

As initiated and decided by the Board of AB Amber Grid, legal entity code 303090867, office address at Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the “Company”), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be convened on, 27 September 2021, 10.00 a.m.at the Company's head office (address: Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius). It is recommended for the all shareholders to participate in the meeting by completing the general ballot paper and submitting it in advance to the Company in advance.

Draft Agenda of the Meeting:

1. Regarding the change of the registered office of AB Amber Grid.

Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 27 September 2021.
Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 27 September 2021.

The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 20 September 2021. To be entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

To be entitled to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of the Company, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A possibility of participating and voting in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.

On 2 September 2021, the Board of the Company approved the draft agenda and draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Draft decision:

“1. To change the registered office address of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867) from Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius LT- 03116, to Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius LT-04215.”

The shareholders may familiarize themselves with the Draft Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders and supplementary material thereof, also with the implementation of the shareholders’ rights on the Central Database of Regulated Information www.crib.lt and at Company’s website www.ambergrid.lt.

The shareholders of the Company, whose shares are entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes, shall have the right to supplement the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing and sent by registered mail or delivered to the head office of the Company to the address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius (the “Head Office”). Draft Resolutions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt resolutions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than on 13 September 2021.

