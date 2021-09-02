checkAd

Construction contract in Latvia (Elemental Skanste office buildings, Riga)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 15:05  |  15   |   |   

On 2 September 2021, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and SIA Skanstes Business Centre, part of AS Kapitel group, have entered into a contract to perform construction works of Elemental Skanste office buildings at Skanstes St. 25, Riga.

The contract includes construction of two 10-storey interconnected office buildings containing 21,000 m² of leasable office space. In addition to the office space, the buildings will include a conference centre, co-working area, a 400-space bicycle parking facility, various catering and service areas. Together with the building, approximately 500 parking spaces will be completed, including 200 spaces in the storeys below the buildings. Buildings have been designed based on level Excellent of the international BREEAM standard.

The contract value is approximately EUR 49 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.

SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
AS Kapitel (kapitel.ee) is one of the Baltics’ largest real estate companies, which is developing and managing office buildings, shopping centres, hotels and logistics centres. The group real estate portfolio includes over 244,000 m² of leasable area.

Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Construction contract in Latvia (Elemental Skanste office buildings, Riga) On 2 September 2021, SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and SIA Skanstes Business Centre, part of AS Kapitel group, have entered into a contract to perform construction works of Elemental Skanste office buildings at Skanstes St. 25, Riga. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...