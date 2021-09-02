Zooplus Confirms in Talks to Be Bought by EQT
(PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.Zooplus says there is no certainty whether talks will eventually result in a public takeover offer
(PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.Zooplus says there is no certainty whether talks will eventually result in a public takeover offer
zooplus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.
- Zooplus says there is no certainty whether talks will eventually result in a public takeover offer
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0