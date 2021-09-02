Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Zooplus Confirms in Talks to Be Bought by EQT (PLX AI) – Zooplus confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer.Zooplus says there is no certainty whether talks will eventually result in a public takeover offer



