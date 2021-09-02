GTY Technology Holdings to Present at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, today announced that GTY’s Chief Executive Officer and President, TJ Parass and GTY’s Chief Financial Officer, John Curran, will present at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Virtual Conference on September 9, 2021 at 2:30 pm ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

For more information about GTY Technology, the GTY family of companies, or investment opportunities, visit www.gtytechnology.com.