inTEST to Present at Investor Conferences

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences: (i) 2021 Colliers Virtual Institutional Investor Conference, and (ii) Lake Street Capital Markets 2021 Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Virtual Conference.

Richard N. “Nick” Grant, Jr., President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com.

2021 Colliers Virtual Institutional Investor Conference/ September 9, 2021
inTEST management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2021 Colliers Virtual Institutional Investor Conference, to be held online on Thursday September 9, 2021.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with inTEST management, please contact your Colliers representative.

Lake Street Capital Markets 2021 Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Virtual Conference / September 15, 2021
inTEST management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2021 Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Virtual Conference, to be held online on Wednesday September 15, 2021.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with inTEST management, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, medical, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts      
inTEST Corporation     Investors:
Duncan Gilmour     Deborah K. Pawlowski
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer     Kei Advisors LLC
Tel: (856) 505-8999     dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com 
      Tel: (716) 843-3908




