Tyler Technologies to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Date

Time

Participant(s)

Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference Sept. 8 12:15 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller, executive vice president & chief financial officer

D.A. Davidson Tech Conference Sept. 9 Virtual meetings by appointment Michael Smith, chief accounting officer

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Sept. 10 8:40 a.m. ET – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller Michael Smith

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference Sept. 13 Pre-Recorded TechTok Session + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller

Morningstar – Management Behind the Moat Conference Sept. 15 3:00 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller

A live webcast of the fireside discussions, except for the Morningstar conference, will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations. The Piper Sandler pre-recorded TechTok session will be available on September 13, and an archived webcast of the Morningstar presentation will be available late September and posted to the investor presentations page.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

