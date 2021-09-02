checkAd

Tyler Technologies to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in five investor conferences, being held virtually in September 2021.

Conference

Date

Time

Participant(s)

Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference

Sept. 8

12:15 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Brian Miller, executive vice president & chief financial officer

 

D.A. Davidson Tech Conference

Sept. 9

Virtual meetings by appointment

Michael Smith, chief accounting officer

 

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Sept. 10

8:40 a.m. ET – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

 

Brian Miller

Michael Smith

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

 

Sept. 13

Pre-Recorded TechTok Session

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Brian Miller

Morningstar – Management Behind the Moat Conference

Sept. 15

3:00 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Brian Miller

A live webcast of the fireside discussions, except for the Morningstar conference, will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations. The Piper Sandler pre-recorded TechTok session will be available on September 13, and an archived webcast of the Morningstar presentation will be available late September and posted to the investor presentations page.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

