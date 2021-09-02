checkAd

Superyacht Creative Selects Matterport to Promote Luxury Superyacht Industry and Drive Faster Sales

Matterport’s immersive digital twins and Superyacht Creative drive faster high-end superyacht sales

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, has been adopted by creative agency Superyacht Creative to create Matterport 3D experiences for the luxury superyacht industry, delivering photorealistic, full-scale digital replicas of the high-end vessels across design, construction and completion. Superyacht Creative supplies Matterport to superyacht builders and owners, who are selling vessels faster as a result.

“As the traditionally offline superyacht industry pivots to digital offerings, Matterport is emerging as a preferred solution to document and showcase superyachts,” said Richard Taranto, Creative Director at Superyacht Creative. “It has also proven a valuable sales tool, driving buyers to more quickly close purchases. Clients love having an as-built plan of record that they can share remotely, and successful superyacht companies will be those who leverage this highly photorealistic, innovative and easy to use technology. The upsides for the luxury superyacht industry are considerable,” he added.

Experience a digital twin produced by Superyacht Creative here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R4maXx2VDnL

Using Matterport, Superyacht Creative’s high end luxury superyacht clients have increased their visibility and sales opportunities, with one superyacht builder shifting its entire inventory amid a surge in demand for superyachts, which Matterport digital twins enabled buyers to view more easily. As the market ticks up, Superyacht Creative’s clients are using Matterport to identify and meet surging demand of fast-paced prospective buyers more quickly, with greater numbers committing to purchase or charter during a first in-person visit. This has improved operational efficiencies related to sanitization regulations for Superyacht Creative’s clients. Additionally, Superyacht Creative’s clients have discovered downstream value, including using Matterport for insurance documentation and the digitization of other assets.

