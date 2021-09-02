checkAd

Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces VRF Product Line

Continues to expand its line of curated HVACD products portfolio

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, announces the expansion of its HVACD product portfolio.

“We’ve seen code requirements in several states where variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technologies are required. To serve customers in these states, we have added this technology to our portfolio. Surna has truly become the leader in providing the largest range of technologies to meet all cultivation facility sizes, budgets and grow techniques,” said Troy Rippe, Surna’s Vice President of Operations and Development. “We continue to offer our customers solutions that fit their unique needs rather than making them conform to one specific technology as some of our competitors do.”

VRF allows for:

  • Versatility – multiple air handling options allow for redundancy, ductless application compatibility, and a multitude of types and sizes, providing a fit for almost any application.
  • Energy efficiency – designed to supply the precise amount of refrigerant to each air handler that’s needed to cool the room based on current conditions (helping minimize waste), resulting in a system that runs less frequently and matches the cooling load at any given time. Also, by capturing heat as part of the cooling process, this heat can be used in other locations of the building that need warmer temperatures, thereby improving energy efficiency.

For a complete controlled environment agriculture HVACD system, pair a Surna VRF system with a standalone dehumidifier such as our Surna by Anden dehumidifiers.

About Surna

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, is an industry leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, and proprietary controls systems. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271





