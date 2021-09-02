RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021

checkAd

San Francisco, California, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced it will host a webinar for existing and prospective investors on September 8, 2 pm PDT.

RocketFuel CEO Peter Jensen will be providing an update on the company’s financial performance, business roadmap, product updates, and RocketFuel's strategy to disrupt the payments market by reducing fees, chargebacks, and declines. Investors can register for the session at www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com/investor-webinar

A webcast of the presentation will be available on RocketFuel’s website at www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com/investor-relations. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the completion of the event.

RocketFuel has been active in the payments space since its launch in Q1 2021 and recently announced its plans of releasing its crypto token through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) via a leading cryptocurrency exchange. RocketFuel is targeting a $15 million raise in the IEO from the issuance. The tokens will allow RocketFuel customers to redeem and purchase additional services and products like airline upgrades, hotel bookings, concert shows, sports events, etc. Customers can also earn tokens when they make purchases on RocketFuel’s payment ecosystem. By releasing such industry-leading features through its one-click payment interface, RocketFuel is reinventing the payments space with merchant benefits not seen in traditional payment platforms.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

