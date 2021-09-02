PGT Innovations to Acquire Anlin Windows & Doors

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor spaces, announced today it has signed an agreement to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows & Doors , for a purchase price of approximately $126 million. Anlin Windows & Doors is headquartered in Clovis, CA and is recognized by dealers and customers as a top western region brand in the vinyl replacement windows and doors market. Anlin Windows & Doors has also been ranked as a Top 100 Manufacturer by Window & Door Magazine for over 20 years and a 5-star consumer-rated replacement vinyl window manufacturer.

Exterior of Anlin Windows & Doors headquarters in California (Photo: Business Wire)

“This transaction is an excellent opportunity to diversify and expand our market presence across the growing West Coast region,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Anlin Windows & Doors is 90 percent focused on the vinyl remodel and replacement market while the focus of Western Window Systems - our other Western Business Unit brand - is mainly on new home construction with aluminum products. This acquisition will allow us to better serve both markets by providing a robust product platform under one umbrella. It is also a geographically-strategic addition to complement our western growth strategy.”

Anlin Windows & Doors will operate under the Western Business Unit of PGT Innovations. Anlin Windows & Doors’ CEO John Maloney will remain at the company in an advisory role with Mark Maloney assuming the role of Vice President and General Manager of Anlin Windows & Doors effective as of the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in early Q4.

“In order for us to continue to be the best of breed company that we have become, it was apparent to our leadership team that we had to align ourselves strategically with the resources and technology that PGT Innovations can offer,” said John Maloney, CEO of Anlin Windows & Doors. “To continue to lead in the market, this acquisition is a natural fit to associate ourselves with a great, national, leading edge company in both the impact window and door market and the indoor-outdoor living market.”