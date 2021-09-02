Data Storage Corporation Collaborates with Precisely on Security Solutions for the Cloud

“Having worked with Precisely for many years within the traditional IBM mainframe environment, we are excited to now offer Precisely data integrity solutions to the many companies migrating to the cloud that have a need to protect information, data privacy, and compliance adherence,” commented Hal Schwartz, Data Storage’s President. “The combination of our expertise in IBM power systems and cloud solutions, coupled with Precisely’s robust security software solutions made this a natural next step in our evolution.”

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, as well as cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely, a global leader in data integrity software, to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.

Data Storage’s ezSecurity is a graduated menu of IT security offerings focused on customer needs that starts with a no-charge security risk assessment. “The addition of Precisely’s expanded solutions within a cloud environment allows us to offer an even more robust and full-featured, monthly subscription-based offering that addresses the most common IT security exposure issues, including ransomware,” stated Chuck Paolillo, Data Storage’s CTO. “Through a no-cost risk assessment and associated reports, we can pinpoint challenges and immediately remediate any issues that are discovered.”

Data Storage was one of the first in the industry to pioneer cloud-based computing for IBM power systems using efficient, shared, and scalable resource architecture that diminishes the cost of equipment, as well as administrative overhead. Additionally, Data Storage has developed a unique catalog of easy-to-manage branded solutions that are quick to deploy, covering high availability, disaster recovery, and full-production hosting — all coupled with managed services expertise.

“We have partnered with Data Storage for over 20 years, primarily in the high-availability and disaster recovery space on IBM Power Systems and are excited to be working with them to bring these solutions to the cloud,” noted Craig Johnson, Senior Vice President - IBM Infrastructure at Precisely. “This was a great opportunity to extend our offerings to a broader and expanding audience.”