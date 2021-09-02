checkAd

Data Storage Corporation Collaborates with Precisely on Security Solutions for the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 15:21  |  23   |   |   

Collaboration Initiative Elevates IT Security on the Data Storage Cloud to New Heights

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, as well as cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely, a global leader in data integrity software, to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.

“Having worked with Precisely for many years within the traditional IBM mainframe environment, we are excited to now offer Precisely data integrity solutions to the many companies migrating to the cloud that have a need to protect information, data privacy, and compliance adherence,” commented Hal Schwartz, Data Storage’s President. “The combination of our expertise in IBM power systems and cloud solutions, coupled with Precisely’s robust security software solutions made this a natural next step in our evolution.”

Data Storage’s ezSecurity is a graduated menu of IT security offerings focused on customer needs that starts with a no-charge security risk assessment. “The addition of Precisely’s expanded solutions within a cloud environment allows us to offer an even more robust and full-featured, monthly subscription-based offering that addresses the most common IT security exposure issues, including ransomware,” stated Chuck Paolillo, Data Storage’s CTO. “Through a no-cost risk assessment and associated reports, we can pinpoint challenges and immediately remediate any issues that are discovered.”

Data Storage was one of the first in the industry to pioneer cloud-based computing for IBM power systems using efficient, shared, and scalable resource architecture that diminishes the cost of equipment, as well as administrative overhead. Additionally, Data Storage has developed a unique catalog of easy-to-manage branded solutions that are quick to deploy, covering high availability, disaster recovery, and full-production hosting — all coupled with managed services expertise.

“We have partnered with Data Storage for over 20 years, primarily in the high-availability and disaster recovery space on IBM Power Systems and are excited to be working with them to bring these solutions to the cloud,” noted Craig Johnson, Senior Vice President - IBM Infrastructure at Precisely. “This was a great opportunity to extend our offerings to a broader and expanding audience.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Storage Corporation Collaborates with Precisely on Security Solutions for the Cloud Collaboration Initiative Elevates IT Security on the Data Storage Cloud to New HeightsMELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...