Better For You Wellness Appoints Montel Williams, Leslie Bumgarner, Joseph Watson, David Deming, and Dr. Nicola Finley, MD to its Board of Directors

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (f.k.a. Fast Track Solutions, Inc.) Appoints 5 Accomplished and Renowned Independent Directors to its Board in Step Towards NASDAQ and NYSE Listing Requirements

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better For You Wellness, Inc., formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc., (OTC: FTRK) (“Better For You Wellness” or the “Company”), an Ohio-based blank check company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed five independent non-executive directors to its Board of Directors including Montel Williams, Leslie Bumgarner, Joseph Watson, David Deming, and Dr. Nicola Finley, MD (the “New Directors”). All five New Directors have been appointed for initial terms of 2 years, and Better For You Wellness, Inc.’s seven member Board of Directors is now composed of a majority of Independent Directors demonstrating the Company’s focus on governance and growth plan.

“The appointment of these five all-star independent directors marks a major milestone for the Company,” commented Ian James, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Better For You Wellness. “This diverse group of new Directors brings a vast pool of strategic guidance from many different industries and professional backgrounds, which will lend itself to the Company’s aggressive growth plan. Furthermore, the Company’s 5:2 majority of non-executive independent directors means that Better For You Wellness, Inc. is one step closer to meeting the listing requirements for up-listing to a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE.” 

Additional information about the New Directors can be found below:

Montel Williams

Montel Williams earned his media celebrity status as an Emmy Award winning television personality and radio talk show host. Mr. Williams is also a decorated Naval officer, inspirational speaker, author, wellness entrepreneur and health advocate. Additionally, Mr. Williams was a Founder of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT), a neurotechnology company that focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Mr. Williams was also the Founder of the Montel Williams MS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to researching Multiple Sclerosis and helping people suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. Mr. Williams enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1974. Mr. Williams received a B.S. in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy in 1980, and served in the United States Navy in active duty until 1991, and as a reservist until 1996 when he retired at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Mr. Williams’ awards include two Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy Commendation Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal, two Navy Expeditionary Medals, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and two Humanitarian Service Medals.

