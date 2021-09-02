checkAd

Sustainable Water-based Coatings to Support Growth of Coating Resins Market, Says TMR

High adoption of novel coating technologies will pave way for the growth of the coating resins market during the forecast period of 2018-2026

- Growing awareness about the use of coatings with low VOC content will play a greater role in increasing market growth rate

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding urbanization levels, extensive economic growth in developing countries and increasing purchasing power are some vital factors that are likely to boost the growth prospects of the coating resins market during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

The property of coating resins such as stain resistance, hardness, resistance from weather and corrosion, etc. presents immense growth opportunities to the market. These properties make them one of the preferred materials for use in numerous applications such as architectural coatings, automotive coatings, protective and marine coatings, leather coatings, industrial coatings, wood coatings, and can coatings.

Furthermore, the growing demand for subtle and classy furniture and architectural framework will accelerate the market. Coating resins also assure rapid drying time and gloss retention. The coatings are available in different types such as polyester, acrylic, alkyd, vinyl, polyaspartics, fluoropolymers, silicones, polyurethane, epoxy, amino, and others. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of the coating resins market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3527

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a detailed research on various growth factors associated with the coating resins market. Analysts at TMR estimate the global market for coating resins to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The coating resins market was valued at US$ 33.15 Bn in 2017.

Large-scale investments across the construction sector will invite considerable growth opportunities. In addition, industrialization levels are expanding, especially across densely populated countries such as India and China. These factors have a profound impact on strengthening the growth structure. In addition, the emergence of advanced coating technologies will serve as growth multipliers for the coating resins market.

