action press AG: action press acquires ddp: one of the world's largest photo agencies has been created in Germany

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 2, 2021 - action press AG (Frankfurt am Main), parent company of action press international GmbH, a media agency founded in Hamburg in 1970, today signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in ddp Media GmbH (Hamburg).

ddp photo agency group includes ddp media GmbH (Hamburg), laif Agentur für Photos & Reportagen GmbH (Cologne) and Stella Pictures AB (Stockholm) companies as well as Picture Press, Intertopics and FoodCentrale photo agency brands.

The acquisition of ddp media GmbH, now part of action press AG, significantly expands the range of services offered by the action press group. With photo and video reports as well as features from all over the world, studio portraits of well-known personalities from politics, business and society, high-quality travel, creative and title productions, food content and recipe services as well as photo syndication for publishers such as The New York Times, USA today, The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times, Mondadori Photo, Gruner & Jahr and the Klambt media group, the editorial range of services will be significantly expanded. The management of action press expects a positive contribution to Group's earnings in the first financial year after the completion of the takeover due to synergy effects.

The purchase price of a mid-single-digit million amount will be financed from existing liquidity and newly raised debt capital, which will be provided, among others, by the shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG (Heidelberg) via a bond.

