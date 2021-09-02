checkAd

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes the Sale of 144 Lots in Belfair, Washington to Lennar for $10,440,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it closed, on the sale of 144 entitled single family lots in the Olympic Ridge subdivision located in Belfair, Washington to Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of the Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”) for $10,440,000.

Olympic Ridge, located in the town of Belfair in North Mason County, is a 144-lot residential subdivision providing panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.  Belfair is approximately a 15 minute drive to downtown Bremerton, the Seattle ferry, and the Kitsap Naval Base, a major contributor to a robust defense economy with approximately 40,000 employees tied to the military and defense industry in the area.

“Closing on the 144-lot Olympic Ridge subdivision continues our productive relationship with Lennar and demonstrates our ability to execute on our stated business objectives. We anticipate Lennar will continue with their current success of constructing high-quality, single-family homes in Olympic Ridge that will capture the panoramic views offered by this unique setting,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

