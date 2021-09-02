Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes the Sale of 144 Lots in Belfair, Washington to Lennar for $10,440,000

Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it closed, on the sale of 144 entitled single family lots in the Olympic Ridge subdivision located in Belfair, Washington to Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of the Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”) for $10,440,000.

Olympic Ridge, located in the town of Belfair in North Mason County, is a 144-lot residential subdivision providing panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Belfair is approximately a 15 minute drive to downtown Bremerton, the Seattle ferry, and the Kitsap Naval Base, a major contributor to a robust defense economy with approximately 40,000 employees tied to the military and defense industry in the area.