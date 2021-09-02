checkAd

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar Black Rock Bar & Grills

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent to purchase: the master franchising rights for the state of Georgia & Western Pennsylvania; controlling interest in the four existing Florida based Black Rock Bar & Grills; controlling interest in two of the existing Michigan based Black Rock Bar & Grills.

According to the LOI, GMPR will buy 51% of the existing Florida Black Rock Bar & Grills with locations in: Tampa, Brandon, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and will purchase controlling interest in two of the Michigan locations, including all of the assets, debts, service contracts and revenues. The combined total 2020 COVID-19 reduced revenues of the Florida based Black Rock’s and two Michigan locations were impressively in excess of $23 million. Black Rock Bar and Grill of Florida operates under 5 separate entities: The Parent company owns the master rights for the state of Florida. The next 3 Florida Black Rock locations are already in the development stage and future announcements will provide full details and accurate annual revenue potential of an additional $10 million+ in revenues, bringing the projected annual revenues to approximately $33,000,000+.

Paul Samson, President, stated: “We look forward to partnering and working with Gourmet Provisions. We are excited about the opportunity of a single funding solution and expertise to bring the opportunity for Black Rock Florida to grow throughout the region.”

James Vowler President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated: “Our entire brand from its conception in 1995 has been based on Unique ideas in the food Industry and Gourmet superior products that outperform the rest of the food industry, the Black Rock brand checks all of those boxes. They bring out Gourmet quality food on a very hot and Unique stone making the customer’s dining experience a one of a kind! The opportunity to partner with Paul and Black Rock Florida was an easy one, this acquisition will immediately add $23 million+ to our bottom line revenues and will be an important catalyst to build shareholder equity as we work towards uplisting to NASDAQ.

