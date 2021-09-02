checkAd

Fortress Technologies Appoints Marcus Dent to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 15:30  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the “Company” or “Fortress”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Marcus Dent will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Dent is a well-respected thought leader in the industry growing around the Bitcoin network. Leveraging his background in economics, finance, and design, Mr. Dent has developed a Bitcoin and free markets-focused media company, which he operates under the pen name Marty Bent, that has educated millions of people about the potential for Bitcoin to be a positive impetus for change in an increasingly digital and connected world. In addition, Mr. Dent is the Director of Business Development at Great American Mining LLC “GAM”), a Bitcoin mining company focused on off-grid mining and which uses low-cost non-rival energy sources such as natural gas that would otherwise be flared throughout oil fields. The Company is currently a partner with GAM, which is building and deploying 12 mobile mining containers that are expected to produce up to 158 PH/s of Bitcoin mining capacity while simultaneously reducing fugitive methane emissions, providing a supplementary revenue stream for the oil and gas operator, and making the economy more energy efficient.  

Management and Directors join Chairman of the Board, Roy Sebag, in welcoming Mr. Dent. Mr. Sebag further commented, “We are honored to be welcoming Marty Bent as the newest member of our Board of Directors at Fortress. Marty and I have been discussing opportunities within the bitcoin landscape for some time now. I have learned a great deal from him and we both believe the timing is right to transform Fortress into a leading bitcoin focused publicly traded company. I feel confident that Marty will help the board unlock significant shareholder value while helping us craft the right long-term strategy for our business.”

The Company also announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Mr. Dent at the exercise price of $0.49 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements.

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued, which can also advance ESG and environmentally conscious business initiatives.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Ty
Chief Financial Officer
604 477 9997
ir@fortressblockchain.io

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortress Technologies Appoints Marcus Dent to Its Board of Directors TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the “Company” or “Fortress”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Marcus Dent will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Dent is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...