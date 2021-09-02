Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of the District

BALTIMORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) ( "Slinger" or the "Company" ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment with the vision to become a leading connected sports company, is announcing today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the Chicago District Tennis Association (CDTA), one of 13 districts within the USTA/Midwest Section. With this partnership, Slinger will work with the CDTA to enhance its mission to create, sustain, and grow enthusiasm for the game of tennis throughout Chicagoland.

“We are so excited to introduce the Slinger Bag and the company to our avid tennis players in and around Chicago,” said USTA Chicago Executive Director Jill Siegel. “We have seen an uptick in tennis interest and participation over the past year and a half and think that the Slinger Bag is the perfect innovation to capitalize on the renewed excitement and interest in the sport. We’re also excited to introduce the Slinger Bag and future Slinger products and technology to our coaches, to increase their on-court impact and effectiveness.”

With the ‘Official Practice Partner’ designation, the Slinger Bag will be introduced throughout the region and its 500+ clubs, courts and tennis facilities with upcoming media and demo days. Slinger and USTA Chicago share the belief that tennis can transform lives, and that growing the game at the grassroots level with Slinger products and other activities will help promote tennis in the region and get more people interested in the sport. As part of the United States Tennis Association, the national governing body for the sport, CDTA sanctions tournaments and runs leagues for adults and juniors in addition to other special play events and helps teachers and school districts incorporate tennis curricula into physical education programs.

“We are thrilled to align with the USTA Chicago organization. Tennis is incredibly popular in the region, and we believe that every tennis enthusiast will benefit from the Slinger Bag, as well as our soon to be released Slinger app, powered by AI technology,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “We want more people to pick up rackets, get out onto the court, and to keep coming back to the sport. And we’re hopeful that our products and technologies will enable passionate groups like the CDTA to take their organizations to the next level in terms of increased participation and overall enhanced tennis experience.”