Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill Project”) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the K.Hill Project as part of the feasibility study for the K.Hill Project (“FS”). The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Code and National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).



Highlights