Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana
TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese project
(“K.Hill Project”) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the K.Hill Project as part of the feasibility study for the
K.Hill Project (“FS”). The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Code and National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).
Highlights
- Infill drilling has resulted in the conversion of approximately 95% of the current Inferred Mineral Resources for the K.Hill Project into the Indicated Mineral Resources category and a 25% increase in total contained manganese (“Mn”) metal.
- Indicated Mineral Resources for the K.Hill Project’s main mineralized zone are reported as 1.6 million tonnes (“Mt”) at an average grade of 22.0% manganese oxide (“MnO”), equivalent to approximately 0.4 Mt of contained Mn metal.
- Inferred Mineral Resources, including the newly discovered mineralized horizon known as the B Horizon, are reported as 1.4 Mt at an average grade of 13.9% MnO, equivalent to approximately 0.2 Mt contained Mn metal.
- Total contained Mn metal would equate to roughly 1.7 Mt of High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (“HPMSM”).
- Samples from the B Horizon are currently undergoing detailed mineralogy and hydrometallurgical testwork and may facilitate potential upgrade from the Inferred to
Indicated Mineral Resources category.
Following completion of the reverse circulation infill drilling program, SRK Consulting (“SRK”) has developed an updated MRE for the K.Hill Project. The MRE includes results from the main K.Hill Project mineralized zone and the new B Horizon only. Mineral Resources have not yet been estimated or reported for the southerly extension of the K.Hill Project (“K.Hill Extension”) as previously announced on August 19, 2021.
The MRE has been restricted to all classified material falling within an optimised pit shell representing a long-term price for HPMSM of USD1,588/t, based on 2020 market data. The shell also used various technical economic parameters, derived from the ongoing technical studies for the K.Hill Project. Additionally, the MRE is reported above a cut-off grade of 7.3% MnO. This represents the material which SRK considers has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
