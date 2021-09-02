checkAd

Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 15:38  |  50   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill Project”) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the K.Hill Project as part of the feasibility study for the K.Hill Project (“FS”). The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Code and National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).

Highlights

  • Infill drilling has resulted in the conversion of approximately 95% of the current Inferred Mineral Resources for the K.Hill Project into the Indicated Mineral Resources category and a 25% increase in total contained manganese (“Mn”) metal.
  • Indicated Mineral Resources for the K.Hill Project’s main mineralized zone are reported as 1.6 million tonnes (“Mt”) at an average grade of 22.0% manganese oxide (“MnO”), equivalent to approximately 0.4 Mt of contained Mn metal.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources, including the newly discovered mineralized horizon known as the B Horizon, are reported as 1.4 Mt at an average grade of 13.9% MnO, equivalent to approximately 0.2 Mt contained Mn metal.
  • Total contained Mn metal would equate to roughly 1.7 Mt of High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (“HPMSM”).
  • Samples from the B Horizon are currently undergoing detailed mineralogy and hydrometallurgical testwork and may facilitate potential upgrade from the Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources category.

Following completion of the reverse circulation infill drilling program, SRK Consulting (“SRK”) has developed an updated MRE for the K.Hill Project. The MRE includes results from the main K.Hill Project mineralized zone and the new B Horizon only. Mineral Resources have not yet been estimated or reported for the southerly extension of the K.Hill Project (“K.Hill Extension”) as previously announced on August 19, 2021.

The MRE has been restricted to all classified material falling within an optimised pit shell representing a long-term price for HPMSM of USD1,588/t, based on 2020 market data. The shell also used various technical economic parameters, derived from the ongoing technical studies for the K.Hill Project. Additionally, the MRE is reported above a cut-off grade of 7.3% MnO. This represents the material which SRK considers has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese project …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...