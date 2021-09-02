checkAd

AirBoss to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that Company management will participate in RBC Capital Markets’ Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.

The Fireside Chat with AirBoss management is scheduled for Thursday, September 9th at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time and it will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Institutional investors interested in a conference invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting should contact their RBC representative.

Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

Media Contact: media@airboss.com

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com or www.adg.com for more information.






