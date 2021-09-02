AirBoss to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that Company management will participate in RBC Capital Markets’ Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings with institutional investors.



The Fireside Chat with AirBoss management is scheduled for Thursday, September 9th at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time and it will be webcast live and available for replay here.