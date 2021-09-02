checkAd

action press AG action press acquires ddp: one of the world's largest photo agencies has been created in Germany

action press acquires ddp: one of the world's largest photo agencies has been created in Germany

action press now with 110 million digital assets in inventory, up to 50,000 new photos daily - 5,000 photographers and video producers in 120 countries - 130 partner agencies

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 2, 2021 - It is the second takeover after the acquisition of the photo assets of the smaller competitor face to face GmbH in February 2021 and one of the largest in the entire industry of photo databases: action press AG (Frankfurt am Main), parent company of action press international GmbH, a media agency founded in Hamburg in 1970, today signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in ddp Media GmbH (Hamburg).

After the takeover, the editorial staff of the entire group will process up to 50,000 new national and international photos and videos from 5,000 photographers and video producers as well as 130 partner agencies from 120 countries every day.

ddp is the new subsidiary of action press - synergy effects expected

The ddp photo agency group, whose name can be traced back to ddp Deutscher Depeschendienst founded in Hamburg in 1971, includes Picture Press, Intertopics and FoodCentrale photo agency brands in addition to ddp media GmbH (Hamburg), laif Agentur für Photos & Reportagen GmbH (Cologne) and Stella Pictures AB (Stockholm) companies.

The acquisition of ddp media GmbH, which now belongs to action press AG, significantly expands the range of products and services offered by the action press group. Photo reports and features from all over the world, studio portraits of well-known personalities from politics, business and society, high-quality travel, creative and title productions, food content and recipe services, as well as photo syndication for publishers such as The New York Times, USA today, The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times, Mondadori Photo, Gruner & Jahr and the Klambt media group, will enable the editorial range of services to be expanded significantly. The management of action press expects a positive contribution to the Group's earnings in the first fiscal year after completion of the acquisition due to synergy effects.

