checkAd

Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Current Reporting Status

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 15:45  |  27   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company," is pleased to announce Seven Arts has achieved Pink Current reporting status with OTC Markets.Following six years of dormancy new …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company," is pleased to announce Seven Arts has achieved Pink Current reporting status with OTC Markets.

Foto: Accesswire

Following six years of dormancy new management was able to obtain control of the company, get verified with OTC and achieve current financial reports within 11 weeks.

While addressing these forementioned compliance aspects management has been simultaneously working aggressively behind the scenes to develop future operations and revenue generation through its subsidiaries. Previous management has been very supportive of the Company's efforts and has extended an olive branch toward assisting the Company in developing new film projects as well. Additional updates will be released in the days and weeks to come outlining Seven Arts' progress.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "Now that Seven Arts is current, we can begin announcing our plans going forward. We're assembling a strong team under our subsidiaries with a vision for propelling the Company into a number of media markets from feature films, streaming, podcasts, music and more. I'm excited to continue updating investors on our strategies for short and long term revenue generation and increased shareholder value."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@sevenartsentertainment.com

Twitter:
@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662491/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Achieves-OT ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Current Reporting Status CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company," is pleased to announce Seven Arts has achieved Pink Current reporting status with OTC Markets.Following six years of dormancy new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus ...
Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Nuinsco Announces Seventh Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical Elements & ...
Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner ...
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
CopperBank Announces Appointment of New Leadership Team, Up to $5 Million Private Placement ...
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...