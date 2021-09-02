ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board

Detlef Dinsel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE, says: "On behalf of the company, the Supervisory Board expresses its gratitude to Georg Dürschmidt for his outstanding achievements as CEO and entrepreneur.Together with his colleagues in management, he has built up the company over many years and developed it into a major full-service provider for software solutions and IT services with its own software products. With the spin-off of the international software development business bundled in Nagarro SE in December 2020, Allgeier SE has reached a groundbreaking milestone under the decisive leadership of Georg Dürschmidt. At the end of the first half of 2021, Allgeier SE has an excellent position following the implementation of the spin-off." Georg Dürschmidt would like to remain closely connected to Allgeier and Nagarro in the future and is therefore seeking a move to the Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE at the next Annual General Meeting, after already serving on the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE. "I would like to express my sincere thanks to my colleagues and staff for the good and trusting cooperation over the many years," says Georg Dürschmidt.

The two long-standing members of the Management Board, Hubert Rohrer and Dr. Marcus Goedsche, who successfully built up the Allgeier Group together with Georg Dürschmidt, will lead Allgeier SE as a Management Board team into the future of the coming years. This new phase of the company's development began this year for Allgeier and will now be intensively shaped further in the fall of 2021 with the planning for the next three years. Georg Dürschmidt therefore considers it the appropriate time to step down from the Management Board with effect from September 30, 2021. He regards the time until the next Annual General Meeting of Allgeier SE, at which Georg Dürschmidt intends to stand for election to the Supervisory Board, as a cooling-off period.