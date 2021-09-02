checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 15:58  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Personnel
ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board

02-Sep-2021 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, September 02, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE and CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt (63) have today mutually agreed to comply with Georg Dürschmidt's wish to resign from the company's Management Board and to seek a position on the Supervisory Board.

Detlef Dinsel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE, says: "On behalf of the company, the Supervisory Board expresses its gratitude to Georg Dürschmidt for his outstanding achievements as CEO and entrepreneur.Together with his colleagues in management, he has built up the company over many years and developed it into a major full-service provider for software solutions and IT services with its own software products. With the spin-off of the international software development business bundled in Nagarro SE in December 2020, Allgeier SE has reached a groundbreaking milestone under the decisive leadership of Georg Dürschmidt. At the end of the first half of 2021, Allgeier SE has an excellent position following the implementation of the spin-off." Georg Dürschmidt would like to remain closely connected to Allgeier and Nagarro in the future and is therefore seeking a move to the Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE at the next Annual General Meeting, after already serving on the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE. "I would like to express my sincere thanks to my colleagues and staff for the good and trusting cooperation over the many years," says Georg Dürschmidt.

The two long-standing members of the Management Board, Hubert Rohrer and Dr. Marcus Goedsche, who successfully built up the Allgeier Group together with Georg Dürschmidt, will lead Allgeier SE as a Management Board team into the future of the coming years. This new phase of the company's development began this year for Allgeier and will now be intensively shaped further in the fall of 2021 with the planning for the next three years. Georg Dürschmidt therefore considers it the appropriate time to step down from the Management Board with effect from September 30, 2021. He regards the time until the next Annual General Meeting of Allgeier SE, at which Georg Dürschmidt intends to stand for election to the Supervisory Board, as a cooling-off period.

Seite 1 von 3
Allgeier Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Personnel ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board 02-Sep-2021 / 15:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: AURELIUS eröffnet Büro in Mailand und ernennt Ludovico Denza zum Managing Director für AURELIUS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to ...
DGAP-News: Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Bekräftigung der erwarteten Insolvenzquote wegen geplanter ...
Xlife Sciences AG: Förderzusage für inflamed pharma GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Emmi übernimmt Nummer 1 im US-Feta-Markt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:58 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Vorstandsvorsitzender Carl Georg Dürschmidt plant Wechsel in den Aufsichtsrat
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.08.21ROUNDUP: Nagarro verdient weniger und wird vorsichtiger für Bruttomarge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Nagarro verdient weniger - wird vorsichtiger für Bruttomarge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Allgeier auf 'Buy' - Ziel 30 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen