Blockchain marketing agency Hype Partners acquires DeFi consultancy agency0x

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hype Partners, the largest blockchain community management and marketing agency, in an industry first, has announced its acquisition of DeFi consultancy agency0x along with the recent hire of Lee Tatham as Creative Director.

Hype Partners Logo

agency0x is a growth consultancy focussed on decentralized finance (DeFi) technology protocols. The acquisition will see agency0x's founder James Ross Treacher join Hype as Managing Director.

Context is key

  • agency0x was founded in 2019 by James Ross Treacher to offer marketing and growth services to the nascent Decentralized Finance industry.
  • The consultancy has domain expertise in community growth and user acquisition strategies, in addition to key industry relationships.

Creative is a huge opportunity

  • Lee Tatham will grow Hype's creative studio with a focus on branding, digital campaigns & marketing, web design and video production.
  • Hype expects blockchain projects to invest in world-class creative campaigns as they begin to seek differentiation in a crowded market.

Establishing Hype's market dominance

  • Hype has seen significant demand for its community-focused services over the last year and has hired an additional 40 employees, bringing their total headcount to 90 staff.
  • Hype's client list includes industry leaders such as Ledger, Algorand, Covalent, Shyft, Celo and Oasis to name a few.

Comment from Jake Stott, Chairman of Hype Partners

"Hype is growing quickly and now is the time to onboard executive-level experience. The acquisition of agency0x and the recent hire of Lee Tatham will help us better serve our clients and scale further."

Comment from James Ross Treacher, Founder agency0x

"Hype's client list of top blockchain projects is testament to the excellent work they deliver on a daily basis. I'm excited to join as Managing Director to drive the next stage of growth as blockchain projects continue to dominate headlines."

Comment from Lee Tatham

"The blockchain space is underserved by creative teams that assist projects and protocols to effectively communicate their technology. I'm looking forward to the challenge of building a top tier creative team to deliver world-class campaigns for our clients."

Hype Partners is a leading community management and marketing agency for blockchain technology protocols and projects. Hype was founded by Jake Stott in 2017 as a remote-first agency, which has grown to 90 team members across 30 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607553/Hype_Partners_Logo.jpg

Press contact:
James Treacher 
cm@hype.partners 
+44 (0)7823 554761
Website: www.hype.partners 
Twitter: @hypepartners

