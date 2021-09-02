checkAd

EQS-News John Coletti joins Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 16:00  |  22   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel/Restructure of Company
John Coletti joins Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber

02.09.2021 / 16:00

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Swiss Re!
Long
Basispreis 77,31€
Hebel 11,08
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 92,06€
Hebel 10,78
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Zurich, 2 September 2021 - Swiss Re today announced plans to create a central cyber underwriting team. John Coletti will join Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber. Maya Bundt, the current Head of Cyber Solutions, has decided to take on a newly created role at the Swiss Re Institute's Cyber Centre of Competence.

The central cyber underwriting team will assume global responsibility for Swiss Re's underwriting and product development activities in the cyber space. By creating more dedicated cyber capabilities, Swiss Re aims to further strengthen its client offering as well as its position as a thought leader in the market.

John Coletti will join Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber in early October. He is joining from AXA XL, where he has served as the Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber since 2012. He is a respected leader in the cyber insurance market and was one of the pioneers in this dynamic line of business. With his expertise, John Coletti will help Swiss Re to address the complex nature of cyber risk, including important industry issues such as ransomware and risk aggregation. John Coletti will report into Gregory Schiffer, Head of Global Specialty, and will be responsible for Swiss Re's global cyber business, which includes portfolio ownership, global underwriting activities as well as cyber product development.

Swiss Re's Head of Global Specialty Gregory Schiffer said: 'With John Coletti, we have been able to attract another experienced leader in the cyber insurance market. At the same time, I would like to thank Maya Bundt for her leadership, and the innovation and successes that have already been achieved in our cyber business.'

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access the Swiss Re website.

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Swiss Re Ltd
Mythenquai 50/60
8022 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71
E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com
Internet: www.swissre.com
ISIN: CH0126881561
Valor: 12688156
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1230966

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1230966  02.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230966&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSwiss Re Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News John Coletti joins Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel/Restructure of Company John Coletti joins Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber 02.09.2021 / 16:00   Zurich, 2 September 2021 - Swiss Re today announced plans to create a central cyber underwriting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: AURELIUS eröffnet Büro in Mailand und ernennt Ludovico Denza zum Managing Director für AURELIUS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to ...
DGAP-News: Intershop named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Bekräftigung der erwarteten Insolvenzquote wegen geplanter ...
Xlife Sciences AG: Förderzusage für inflamed pharma GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Emmi übernimmt Nummer 1 im US-Feta-Markt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:50 UhrROUNDUP: Land unter in New York nach Hurrikan 'Ida'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06:56 UhrRekordregen von Hurrikan 'Ida' setzt New York unter Wasser - Notstand
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Experten: Hurrikan 'Ida' kostet Versicherer bis zu 21 Milliarden Dollar
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ROUNDUP 2/Stromausfälle nach Hurrikan 'Ida': Ausgangssperre in New Orleans
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Erste Haushalte in New Orleans nach 'Ida' wieder mit Strom versorgt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Blick auf 50 Jahre: Zahl wetterbedingter Katastrophen steigt rasant
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Stromausfälle nach Hurrikan 'Ida': Ausgangssperre in New Orleans
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ROUNDUP 2: Viele Menschen nach Hurrikan 'Ida' gerettet - eine Million ohne Strom
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Heftiger Regen in Mississippi reißt Straße weg - mindestens zwei Tote
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21UBS stuft SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen