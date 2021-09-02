checkAd

Travel + Leisure Co. Appoints Renu Snehi as Senior Vice President of Global Brands

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced it appointed internationally award-winning brand executive Renu Snehi as its senior vice president of global brands to help guide the evolution of the company’s multi-brand business strategy.

Internationally award-winning brand executive Renu Snehi named senior vice president of global brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Snehi brings 20 years of experience in leading renowned brands in the global hospitality industry to Travel + Leisure Co. and joins the company following its acquisition of the respected Travel + Leisure brand earlier this year. In her role, she will spearhead global branding and brand communications for all three of the company’s business lines: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business; and Travel + Leisure Group, bringing together top travel content and commerce, plus branded consumer products.

“Our strategy to build on our legacy as a multi-brand hospitality company to leverage our key competencies in partnerships, resort management, and membership travel requires the careful cultivation and promotion of the more than 20 brands in our portfolio, and Renu is uniquely well positioned to help us do that,” said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Travel + Leisure Co. and president of Travel + Leisure Group.

In addition to oversight for the Wyndham Destinations and Panorama portfolios, Ms. Snehi will be responsible for leading the branding behind the growth of licensing, merchandising and product for the new Travel + Leisure Group, which is poised to launch its first new product this fall. The Travel + Leisure Club, a subscription travel club inspired by the content of the eponymous magazine, will offer subscribers exclusive experiences, extra savings on expert-curated itineraries, personalized concierge and travel planning services, and a subscription to the iconic magazine.

In her career, Snehi helped curate and launch some 20 international brands and concepts at Radisson Hotel Group and Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, including Radisson RED, Hotel Missoni, Hotel Cerruti, Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, and Park Inn by Radisson. Before joining Travel + Leisure Co., Snehi founded an executive consulting and branding firm based in Brussels, Belgium, and worked with executive leaders of Nestle Waters, Dow, Accor Hotel Group, Siemens, ABB, UCB, and several European Union trade associations.

“I believe that making a brand stand out without standing still, requires a holistic strategy of purpose, players, processes and partnerships, delivered passionately and authentically," Snehi said. “The chance to help curate one of the world’s most loved and respected brands in travel is a unique opportunity that I am looking forward to capitalizing on to transform the global leisure travel industry.”

Snehi is a Global Launch Member of WiH Global, promoting a more diverse and inclusive hospitality industry worldwide. She was also named the International Inspiration of the Year, the IBM IX Everywoman in Travel Awards and was named to The Drum’s list of World’s Most Creative Women. She is a native of India and spent the last 22 years in Europe, most recently in Brussels, Belgium. Snehi will be based at the company’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

