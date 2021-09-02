Diageo North America Launches New Online Experience and Tool to Encourage People in Texas to Avoid Impaired Driving

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday, Diageo North America launches a new online experience and tool in the United States to change attitudes among 21–35-year-olds around the decision to drive impaired by substances. Developed in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Wrong Side of the Road is a virtual learning experience that starkly conveys to users the effects of alcohol and driving, as well as the stigma and consequences that result from making the decision to drive while impaired.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Wrong Side of the Road presents a series of videos where three impaired drivers share their impactful real-life stories – including someone who crashed on his way to work the morning after a night of drinking, an individual who drove impaired in an effort to look for his brother who he believed to be in trouble, and a father who crashed into a wall driving to a high school football game. The interactive tool allows participants to ask the real impaired drivers increasingly raw questions about their decisions and consequences such as “Did you feel pressure to drive?”, “What was going through your head?” and “How did your family react?” through what feels like a live conversation, but are, in fact, pre-recorded responses. At the end of the experience, participants are shown a summary of learnings and directed to other online resources that can offer additional information and support.

“I know first-hand the harm of impaired driving and the ripple effects even one bad event can have on many, many people. It’s very hard to face the fact that you drive impaired,” said David Whitesock, who is featured in one of the stories included in the tool. “What’s incredible about this project is that you can ask questions you wouldn’t dare ask anyone, but do it privately and get real, personal responses back. Diageo’s tool will help reach people at scale to make better, more informed decisions; decisions that will ensure that people stay home or get home safely.”

“We believe that a single crash caused by impaired driving is one too many. As a leading beverage alcohol company, it is our responsibility to create prevention tools to help save lives,” said Ana Fitzgibbons, Director, Diageo in Society. “With this new anti-impaired driving experience and program, we continue to invest and innovate in our approach to further educate people and create awareness, while stigmatizing the irresponsible behavior. This initiative is a component of Diageo’s global effort to change the attitudes of five million people by 2030 when they think about drinking and driving.”