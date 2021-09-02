checkAd

5G Is Putting a Whole New Woodstock on the Map — T-Mobile Crowns Hometown Techover Winner

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) names Woodstock, Illinois as the inaugural T-Mobile Hometown Techover winner, scoring a $3 million technology upgrade including a $200,000 grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League Baseball field refurbishment, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line … and so much more. And if you’re not a Woodstockian, fret not — this is just the beginning. T-Mobile will continue blanketing Small Town USA with 5G network enhancements as part of the company’s commitment to rural America, showcasing the kind of good that can be done with the nation’s largest, fastest, most reliable 5G network.

Out of the 10 incredible finalist towns, Woodstock took the win based on enthusiasm, commitment to the process, and the special nature of the town. With personal involvement from the mayor, city manager, public works, chamber president and many other key townspeople, Woodstock was a competition stand-out. A tight-knit community that prides itself on the values and charm of a small town, while also integrating a contemporary and progressive mindset, the people of Woodstock enjoy a diverse economy, a strong youth sports program, and a downtown square brimming with small businesses that will benefit from 5G and the $200,000 community grant. Tune into NBC’s 3rd Hour of TODAY tomorrow to see more on Woodstock and why they were chosen as the T-Mobile Hometown Techover winner.

“Choosing a Hometown Techover winner was no easy task, with so many fantastic entries across the nation … but the people of Woodstock, Illinois are primed and ready to become the 5G model for small towns nationwide,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “They’re going to show Small Town America all the ways 5G can transform and more deeply connect a community, and we’ll be here every step of the way through this massive technology upgrade.”

As part of their winnings, the town of Woodstock will score a mass of tech goods and services for the community-as-a-whole as well as individual households, worth more than $3 MILLION. Among the goodness:

  • Community Grant: A $200,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant and technical assistance services from Smart Growth America (SGA). SGA will develop and deliver analyses and a workshop to support Woodstock’s efforts toward continued economic vibrancy.
  • Play Ball: Little League field refurbishment including a tech upgrade and T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant support
  • Public Space Tech Upgrade: An Un-carrier style upgrade to a public space like a library, community center or town square
  • Access to T-Mobile Resources: Concierge enrollment in T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million and Connecting Heroes programs
  • T-Mobile Magenta Ticket: 100 lucky Woodstock households will snag a prize pack including free wireless service and home internet for a year, plus new 5G phones and an HDTV! Keep your eyes out for that winning ticket!
  • And last, but certainly not least, the bash of all bashes!: A FREE concert for the winning town with 19-time chart-topping, multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line

“Smart Growth America is committed to the success of small cities and rural communities. Having worked in over 130 cities and towns of all sizes over the years, we know what it takes to help them capitalize on what makes them great places to call home,” said Calvin Gladney, President and CEO of Smart Growth America. “We are excited about the opportunities afforded to these rural places by T-Mobile. Woodstock, IL is a unique community that is keenly aware of its sense of place, is anchored by a vibrant downtown, and possesses both a compelling vision for the future and the capacity to fulfill that vision. We are eager to help them continue on their quest.”

Wertpapier


